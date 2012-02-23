* Rev rises 38 percent

* Loan modification offers increase 23 pct sequentially

Feb 23 Ocwen Financial Corp, which services residential and commercial mortgage loans, posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher levels of loan modification and lower delinquencies.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $9.7 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with a net income of $9.9 million, or 9 cents a share, last year.

Excluding special items, Ocwen earned 46 cents a share.

Revenue rose 38 percent to $156.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company to earn 30 cents a share excluding items, on revenue of $154.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have been trading at their highest levels in more than 13 years, closed at $15.75 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)