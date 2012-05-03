* Q1 EPS $0.14 vs $0.21 year-ago
* Rev rises 48 pct to $164.5 mln
* Total operating expenses double to $86.1 million
May 3 Loan servicer Ocwen Financial Corp
posted a lower first-quarter profit, as costs doubled due to the
company's acquisitions of mortgage servicing businesses from
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
Ocwen earned $19.3 million, or 14 cents a share, compared
with $22.1 million, or 21 cents a share, a year.
Revenue, boosted by higher servicing and subservicing fees,
rose 48 percent to $164.5 million.
Total operating expenses doubled to $86.1 million, on higher
compensations and occupancy costs.
In the quarter, Ocwen incurred $16.1 million in
transaction-related expenses related to its purchase of Litton
Loan Servicing from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley's Saxon
Mortgage Services.
Mortgage servicers like Ocwen collect mortgage payments from
borrowers and foreclose on properties. They also make advances
to mortgage owners when a loan goes bad to cover things like
principal and interest payments.
The company has benefited from large banks moving away from
the servicing business as the lenders look to rid themselves of
the accompanying regulatory scrutiny. Banks have had to agree to
costly fixes to their foreclosure practices.
"We continue to see a healthy pipeline of potential new
servicing transactions, and we expect to close additional
transactions in coming months," Chief Executive Ron Faris said
in statement.
Atlanta-based Ocwen's shares closed at $14.62 on Wednesday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)