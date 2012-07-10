* Q1 adj loss/shr $0.17 vs est loss/shr $0.12

July 10 Solid-state drive maker OCZ Technology Group Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as supply chain shortages raised costs, sending its shares down as much as 11 percent after the bell.

Operating expenses more than doubled to $41.3 million in the first quarter.

"We experienced a temporary shortage of power regulators late in the quarter. This also explains the increase in our operating expenses in comparison to our previously guided range," Chief Executive Ryan Petersen said in a conference call.

He added the supply chain issue has been resolved.

The memory-disk maker's March-May loss narrowed to $6.2 million, or 9 cents per share, from $9.1 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which counts Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , Infineon Technologies AG and Micron Technology Inc among its suppliers, reported an adjusted loss of 17 cents per share.

Revenue rose 54 percent to $113.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 12 cents per share on revenue of $115.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

OCZ forecast second-quarter revenue of $130 million to $140 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $132.7 million.

OCZ's bigger rival Seagate Technology Plc said last week that its fourth-quarter revenue will miss analysts' estimates.

Shares of San Jose, California-based OCZ were down 9 percent after the bell. They closed at $5.45 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)