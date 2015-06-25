LONDON, June 25 Police in central England have
warned locals to beware of a large, aggressive bird which has
gone on the run saying it posed a "very real threat to the
public".
The 6ft (1.83m) rhea, a tall flightless bird native to South
America, went missing from a private collection in
Carlton-in-Lindrick, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday and has not
been seen since.
"We are warning local people and particularly those with
small children to be on their guard and not to approach the
bird, which poses a very real threat to the public due to its
size, aggressive nature and the unfamiliar surroundings it could
find itself in," said Inspector Paul Peatfield of
Nottinghamshire police.
However, bird experts have said the ominous warning might be
over-egged.
"It's a bird that will peg it (run away) as soon as it sees
you ... it's been very overrated in terms of the dangerous
aspect of it," David Lindo, a broadcaster and writer about
birds, told the BBC.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Toby Chopra)