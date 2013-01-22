UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRUSSELS Jan 22 Cosy might be the best word to describe the smallest house in Brussels, which is about to go up for auction.
The centuries-old former furniture workshop and creperie a stone's throw from the Belgian capital's picturesque central square is just 2.75 metres wide and has a ground floor only 1.75 metres (5 foot 9 inches) across.
"There's a lot of interest and there are also a lot of tourists who want to see it," said Claude Rotsart de Hertaing, a Brussels pensioner who works part time showing prospective buyers around houses.
The dilapidated five-floor Belgian townhouse, just off the central Grand Place square, has "La plus petite maison de Bruxelles" (The smallest house in Brussels) written across a faded wooden sign above the entrance.
It is not Europe's narrowest however, which tourist officials in Slovakia believe could be a 1.3 metre wide house in its capital Bratislava.
The Brussels house, squeezed between a pizzeria and a souvenir shop, has floors each of about 16 metres squared, apart from the ground floor which is even tighter as it has a pathway running to a courtyard down the side.
On one floor it has a potentially inviting fireplace, but you might singe your knees if you sat facing it on an armchair.
The house will be auctioned on Feb. 6, starting at a price of 146,200 euros ($194,700).
($1 = 0.7510 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)
