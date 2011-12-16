LONDON Dec 16 Watching your favourite
football team trying to hang on to a precarious lead in the
dying minutes of a match is enough to frazzle anyone's nerves,
but for one Manchester United fan the stress was nearly too
much.
The 58-year-old woman gets so anxious she has to take
treatment for a life-threatening condition brought on by
watching knife-edge games at the Old Trafford stadium.
The condition, known as an Addisonian crisis, comes about
when the adrenal glands do not produce enough of the
stress-reducing hormone cortisol, a lack of which can lead to
low blood pressure and even a coma.
"We believe that our patient was having difficulty mounting
an appropriate physiological cortisol response during the big
games and therefore we present this as the first description of
Manchester United-induced Addisonian crisis," said Dr Akbar
Choudhry who treated the patient.
Doctors suspected the condition when the woman started
getting bouts of anxiety, palpitations, panic, light headedness,
and a sense of impending doom towards the end of matches.
The symptoms were less serious when the home side was
playing a lower-rated team.
An Addisonian crisis, which is a manifestation of Addison's
disease, is difficult to diagnose because the main symptoms
include fatigue, lethargy and low mood -- often experienced by
otherwise healthy people and frequently reported in many other
chronic conditions.
"Luckily, the patient was on holiday for United's 6-1 defeat
by local rivals Manchester City in October," Choudhry said in a
report on BMJ.com.
"But, by this time, doctors had fine-tuned her therapy and
she has remained symptom-free during recent tense contests
against Sunderland and FC Basel," he added.
Treatment coincided with the start of the 2011/12 football
season and the patient has managed to attend all games at Old
Trafford without any adverse effects.