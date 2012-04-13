By Alice Baghdjian
BERLIN, April 13 Yvonne the German cow evaded
helicopter searches, dodged the hunter's gun and even eschewed
her calf and best friend for a life on the run.
Now the tale of the runaway cow, who captivated the nation
last year when she bolted from her farm to escape slaughter and
roamed free in the Bavarian countryside for three months, will
provide fodder for a Hollywood animated film.
"Cow on the Run", based on the daring dairy cow's escapades
in the wild, will be produced by Munich-based film company Papa
Loewe and American film producer Max Howard, whose previous
credits include Walt Disney's "The Lion King".
Michael Aufhauser, founder of the Gut Aiderbichl animal
sanctuary in southern Germany, which now looks after Yvonne,
said the film was going to be "very romantic".
"Yvonne even falls in love with a buck," he said of the film
which is set to hit the silver screen in 2014.
The farmyard fugitive broke through an electric fence on a
farm near the Bavarian town of Muehldorf in May last year.
Yvonne lived happily off the land for three months until she
landed on a "most wanted" list after bolting in front of a
police car. Authorities deemed the runaway a security risk and
gave hunters the go ahead to gun her down.
But Yvonne foiled numerous attempts to capture her, and
thwarted plans by animal activists to lure her back to the
farmyard using her own calf, her friend and a breeding bull
named Ernst.
The canny cow was eventually captured in September after
receiving a double dose of tranquilisers and was taken to the
animal sanctuary after more than 90 days in the wild.
"People thought she was a dumb cow and would not know what
to do in the wild," Aufhauser said.
"But she was so clever, nobody could catch her and that
amazed people."
