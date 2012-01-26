BERLIN Jan 26 The German parliament's
email system was hampered for several hours for more than 4,000
staffers and deputies when hundreds of workers responded to an
errant email sent by one staffer named "Babette" to all 4,032
co-workers.
The flood of emails began when "Babette" accidentally
replied to "all" on the Bundestag email list with a short answer
to a colleague: "Please bring me a copy of the new directory."
Their exchange quickly multiplied when hundreds of
colleagues responded with comments ranging from please "remove
my name from your list" to "I'd like to take this opportunity to
say hello to my mother."
It was a rare moment of light-hearted confusion in a country
with a reputation for doing things with precision.
Many Germans working in the parliament remained
uncharacteristically relaxed. One member of parliament for the
Greens party, Volker Beck, said: "One mistaken click and the
parliament's email system is turned into a new social network."
One anonymous staffer in the usually anonymous parliament
building wrote: "I think this is great. We should do this once a
month. It'll help us grow together."
A spokeswomen of the Bundestag confirmed that there had been
a flood of emails in response to the errant email and that it
was possible, as German media reported, that emails in the
parliament were delayed by up to a half an hour due to the high
volume.
(Reporting by Tom Wagner, editing by Paul Casciato)