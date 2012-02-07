FRANKFURT Feb 7 Piles of sauerkraut
tumbled out of a truck on a busy German motorway and quickly
froze to the autobahn surface, causing a massive traffic jam
near Frankfurt during Tuesday's morning rush hour, police said.
A truck carrying hundreds of packages of the famous German
pickled cabbage delicacy crashed into another vehicle before
dawn near the western town of Friedberg near Frankfurt and
scattered its contents across the motorway.
With temperatures far below zero for the last week, the
sauerkraut froze almost instantly and created impassable
obstacles, causing traffic to back up for 10 km. The motorway
was completely shut down for four hours while authorities
struggled to scrape the frozen sauerkraut away.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; editing by Erik Kirschbaum and
Paul Casciato)