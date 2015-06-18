BERLIN, June 18 Deutsche Post held a ceremony to celebrate a big new distribution centre in Berlin on Wednesday -- even though workers at the mail and logistics company have been on strike since June 8.

While the strike continues to hit postal services, with millions of letters and packages not delivered over the past week, the company went ahead with the "Richtfest" or topping out ceremony for the new mechanised distribution centre, toasting the event with wine and schnapps.

Deutsche Post workers began the strike on June 8 to demand better pay and conditions.

Germany has been hit with the most strikes since 1993, according to the IW economic research institute, with more than 500,000 work days lost so far this year, triple the number of 2014, in a country where strikes had been relatively rare.

After years of waning influence, German unions have unleashed waves of strikes that have idled trains and planes, to secure generous pay deals. (Reporting by Marina Adami; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum and Robin Pomeroy)