By Philip Pullella
| VATICAN CITY
VATICAN CITY Nov 12 "Pro Dei amore Latinam
linguam discite".
If you don't know what that means, Pope Benedict is on your
case.
In fact, he's not only on your case, he's on your
declension, your conjugation, your tense, your person, your
voice and your mood.
"Pro Dei amore Latinam linguam discite" means "For the love
of God, study Latin!" And that is what the pope wants to see
more of.
At the weekend, he started a new Vatican department to
promote the study and use of Latin in the Roman Catholic Church
and beyond.
The Vatican said the pope, who is clearly the literary kind
of Latin lover, had instituted the Pontifical Academy for Latin
Studies, placing it under the auspices of the Vatican's ministry
for culture.
He said Latin, which is still the official language of the
universal Church, was the subject of renewed interest around the
world and the academy was mandated to encourage further growth.
Catholic seminarians studying for the priesthood were weak
in studies of the humanities in general and Latin in particular.
They would benefit from a deeper knowledge of the language and
be able to read ancient Church texts in the original, he said.
A string of modern-day popes have tried to give the ancient
language a boost.
In 1962, Pope John XXIII published "Veterum Sapientia", a
document aimed at promoting the study of Latin, and in 1976 Pope
Paul VI started the Latin Foundation and its quarterly
"Latinitas".
"PINBALL" IN LATIN
But those ventures met with mixed results at best and
Benedict, who has allowed a partial return of the old-style
Latin Mass that was phased out more than 40 years ago in favour
of local languages, is giving it another try.
"It appears necessary to support a commitment to a greater
understanding of the use of Latin, both in the Church and in the
greater world of culture," he wrote in the letter setting up the
academy.
The new academy's statutes, written, of course in Latin, say
its goal is to promote both written and spoken Latin through
publications, conferences, seminars, and performances.
Many attempts have been made in the past half century to
revive Latin. Some have tried to bring the language of Cicero up
to date by introducing neologisms, or new words for things that
did not exist when Rome ruled most of the known world.
To fill the gap, Father Carlo Egger in 1992 published the
"Lexicon Recentis Latinitas," a dictionary of modern things in
ancient Latin.
Egger and a committee of experts and consultants of the
Vatican's Latinitas Foundation, the precursor of the new Academy
of Latin Studies, found a niche need and filled it. But the book
never became a "liber maxime divenditus" (bestseller).
Egger and his committee came up with these gems: "machina
linteorum lavatoria" (washing machine); "escariorum lavator"
(dish washer); "autocinetorum lavatrix" (car wash) and
"sphaeriludium electricum numismate actum" (pinball machine).
The authors' aim was to use existing Latin words wherever
possible. So "sphaeriludium electricum numismate actum" actually
meant "electric game with a ball put into motion by a coin", or
pinball machine.
Other entries were "fluxus interclusio" for traffic jam and
"exterioris paginae puella" for cover girl.
In 1988, Egger came up with a way to describe doping -
something still topical today after Lance Armstrong was stripped
of his seven Tour de France cycling titles.
His phrase? "Usus agonisticus medicamenti stupefactivi", or
the sporting use of stupefying medicine.
