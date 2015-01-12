DUBAI Jan 12 A prominent Saudi Arabian cleric
has whipped up controversy by issuing a religious ruling
forbidding the building of snowmen, described them as
anti-Islamic.
Asked on a religious website if it was permissible for
fathers to build snowmen for their children after a snowstorm in
the country's north, Sheikh Mohammed Saleh al-Munajjid replied:
"It is not permitted to make a statue out of snow, even by way
of play and fun."
Quoting from Muslim scholars, Sheikh Munajjid argued that to
build a snowman was to create an image of a human being, an
action considered sinful under the kingdom's strict
interpretation of Sunni Islam.
"God has given people space to make whatever they want which
does not have a soul, including trees, ships, fruits, buildings
and so on," he wrote in his ruling.
That provoked swift responses from Twitter users writing in
Arabic and identifying themselves with Arab names.
"They are afraid for their faith of everything ... sick
minds," one Twitter user wrote.
Another posted a photo of a man in formal Arab garb holding
the arm of a "snow bride" wearing a bra and lipstick. "The
reason for the ban is fear of sedition," he wrote.
A third said the country was plagued by two types of people:
"A people looking for a fatwa (religious ruling) for
everything in their lives, and a cleric who wants to interfere
in everything in the lives of others through a fatwa," the user
wrote.
Sheikh Munajjid had some supporters, however. "It (building
snowmen) is imitating the infidels, it promotes lustiness and
eroticism," one wrote.
"May God preserve the scholars, for they enjoy sharp vision
and recognise matters that even Satan does not think about."
Snow has covered upland areas of Tabuk province near Saudi
Arabia's border with Jordan for the third consecutive year as
cold weather swept across the Middle East.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; editing by Angus McDowall and Andrew
Roche)