MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
STOCKHOLM Dec 11 A small Swedish financial firm has decided to honour U.S. investment guru Warren Buffett by arranging for an inscription of his words to be carved into rock, the company said on Tuesday.
Buffett is nicknamed the Sage of Omaha for his financial acumen and is one of the world's richest men as head of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway.
The inscription is being paid for by Swedish investment company Spiltan and will be carved in rock on the southwest coast of the Nordic state.
It will say, "Price is what you pay. Value is what you get", and reflects Buffett's investment philosophy.
The inscription will be in place early next year, Spiltan chief executive Per Borjesson told Reuters.
Borjesson said he has long been an admirer of Buffett and believed the American should win a Nobel Prize for economics, even if he is not an academic. Arranging to set up a stone inscription was a way to make an award to Buffett, he said.
The company which does the stone inscriptions is owned by one of the shareholders of Spiltan, Borjesson added.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.