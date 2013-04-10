LONDON, April 10 The death of former British
Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher has sent a 74-year-old song,
"Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead", flying into the UK charts,
figures showed on Wednesday.
The song from the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" was top of
Amazon's most downloaded chart on Wednesday after a social media
campaign to promote the upbeat track as a way for detractors to
"celebrate" the death of Britain's most divisive postwar leader.
A spokeswoman from Britain's Official Charts Company said
the track, sung in the film by the Munchkin characters alongside
Judy Garland's Dorothy after the oppressive Wicked Witch of the
West dies, would hit No. 10 in the singles chart on Wednesday.
"The surge in sales follows a campaign to get the track to
Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart following the death of
Margaret Thatcher on Monday," said the spokeswoman.
She said the song had sold over 10,600 copies by late
Tuesday which was about 5,000 copies away from a Top 3 placing.
Another version of the song, by late U.S. singer Ella
Fitzgerald, was ranked No. 5 in the Amazon download chart.
Amazon reviewers urged others to buy the track to show their
disapproval of Thatcher whose free-market ideology drove
policies which alienated the many Britons who demonise the "Iron
Lady" as a destroyer of jobs and traditional British industries.
"For those genuine witches, who purposely destroy the lives
of others for purely ideological reasons and with not one shred
of apology or a single tear, this is the perfect funeral-day
track," wrote reviewer Gareth Mark Gee from Nottingham.
A Facebook group, encouraging people to download the
"Witch" song to get it to No. 1, had over 5,000 members by
Wednesday.
Thatcher died at London's Ritz hotel on Monday after
suffering a stroke. She was aged 87.