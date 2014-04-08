SAO PAULO, April 8 Funding for infrastructure
investment in Brazil remains too dependent on state development
bank BNDES, which despite contributing to lower
project costs, is inhibiting the development of other forms of
credit, a senior Brazilian construction and infrastructure
executive said on Tuesday.
The role of BNDES, the largest source of long-term corporate
credit in the country, has in some ways crowded out the
development of capital markets instruments for the financing of
infrastructure investment, said Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht, chief
executive officer of Odebrecht SA, at an event
sponsored by investment bank Bradesco BBI In Sao Paulo.
Odebrecht is Brazil's largest civil construction company,
with interests in heavy construction, petrochemical, oil and gas
exploration and real estate development.
