LIMA Dec 21 Brazilian construction conglomerate
Odebrecht SA is in advanced talks on selling its
majority stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline in Peru to
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Peru's
finance minister said in a television interview.
The two companies and the government of Peruvian President
Pedro Pablo Kuczynski reached a preliminary deal on Friday,
Alfredo Thorne told local journalist Jaime Althaus in an
interview on Canal N late on Tuesday.
Brookfield and Thorne did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Odebrecht said it was "still early" to
comment.
