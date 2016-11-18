LIMA Nov 18 Peru is considering rescinding
Odebrecht SA's $5 billion natural gas pipeline contract after
the Brazilian company's attempt to sell its majority stake in
the project got snagged on corruption concerns, a government
source said Friday.
As a condition to buying Odebrecht's stake, a
Sempra Energy-led consortium asked to remove a clause in
the contract that could hold it liable for any corruption during
the awarding of the project, said the source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
Odebrecht, Sempra Energy and Techint Group, part of the
Sempra-led consortium, did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Bernard Orr)