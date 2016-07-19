LIMA, July 19 Three initial offers on Odebrecht
SA's 55 percent stake in a $5 billion natural gas
pipeline contract in Peru were rejected by the banks that would
finance the project, a Peruvian business news website reported
on Tuesday.
The banks took issue with two separate proposals by
Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Ferrovial SA
that would keep Odebrecht involved in the pipeline's
construction, Semana Economica reported, citing anonymous
sources.
Potential creditors have demanded that the pipeline project
have no links to Odebrecht, an engineering company at the center
of a corruption scandal in neighbouring Brazil, known as
"Operation Car Wash" but also involves companies that operate in
Peru.
A third offer by a consortium formed by Macquarie
Infrastructure Corp, Sempra Energy, and
privately-held Techint was also rejected by the banks, Semana
Economica said.
Odebrecht declined to comment. Brookfield, Macquarie, and
Techint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Sempra said it could not provide immediate comment.
Ferrovial said outside of regular business hours in its
headquarters Spain that it would not be able to provide comment
until Wednesday.
Reuters reported last month that Odebrecht was in advanced
talks to sell its stake in the project and that Ferrovial and
another three companies were potential bidders. A source told
Reuters then that Odebrecht was aiming to raise between $2.2
billion and $2.5 billion from the sale.
Semana Economica reported that the consortium that includes
Macquarie was offering about $550 million and that Ferrovial's
proposal was slightly under that. It said that the banks set an
Aug. 15 deadline for the sale.
Odebrecht is being advised on the Peruvian pipeline project
deal by Lima-based investment bank Credicorp Capital and SMBC
Nikko Securities.
Enagas SA owns 25 percent in the pipeline project
and Peruvian construction conglomerate Grana y Montero
owns 20 percent.
(Reporting By Marco Aquino, Writing by Mitra Taj; editing by
Grant McCool)