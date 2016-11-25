(Adds quotes from Kuczynski, context)
LIMA Nov 25 Peru's President Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski said on Friday that he expects to find a company in
early January to replace Brazilian engineering conglomerate
Odebrecht SA as the builder and operator of a
proposed $5 billion natural gas pipeline.
Sempra Energy announced on Wednesday that it had
dropped its offer to buy Odebrecht's majority stake in the
project, leaving junior partners scrambling as the government
eyes a new auction. Odebrecht must fully exit the project as a
condition of banks that would finance its construction.
Kuczynski reiterated that his government would not strip an
anti-corruption clause from the pipeline contract, a request
made by Sempra amid concerns it would be left on the hook for
any wrongdoing committed by Odebrecht. Odebrecht is at the
center of the biggest-ever graft scandal in neighboring Brazil
and its pipeline contract is under investigation in Peru.
The clause "is in all concessions that Peru has. If you
don't want to sign it, get out of here!" Kuczynski told a crowd
of cheering supporters in comments broadcast on state TV.
"We're working and I expect that by the beginning of January
we'll have a replacement and the pipeline will be built no
matter what," Kuczynski added.
Kuczynski, a 78-year-old former investment banker who took
office in July, is eager to push out infrastructure projects as
part of his promise to jumpstart economic growth. His government
is also striving to shore up its anti-corruption credentials
after his adviser was ousted for appearing to plot corrupt deals
in leaked audio.
Peru's energy and mines minister told Congress late on
Thursday that the anti-corruption clause would not make a new
company liable for any wrongdoing by Odebrecht.
This week the government announced that China National
Petroleum Corp discovered 3.9 trillion cubic feet of
proven natural gas reserves that could feed the future pipeline,
possibly easing worries that there would not be enough demand
for its use.
"That's a whole lot of gas!" Kuczynski said.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan
Grebler)