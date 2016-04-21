SAO PAULO, April 21 Luxembourg's stock exchange suspended on Thursday the trading of bonds issued by Odebrecht Oil and Gas, part of a conglomerate involved in a massive corruption investigation in Brazil.

The company said last month it would miss a US$9.6m interest payment due on its 7 percent unsecured perpetual notes, and its 30-day grace period has expired, putting it in default. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)