BRIEF-KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.5 pct senior notes due 2042
SAO PAULO, April 21 Luxembourg's stock exchange suspended on Thursday the trading of bonds issued by Odebrecht Oil and Gas, part of a conglomerate involved in a massive corruption investigation in Brazil.
The company said last month it would miss a US$9.6m interest payment due on its 7 percent unsecured perpetual notes, and its 30-day grace period has expired, putting it in default. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)
LONDON, April 7 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that planned changes to financial regulation in the United States did not appear to amount to a wholesale rolling back of rules that would endanger international cooperation.
April 7 UK-based Metro Bank Plc on Friday appointed Alec Viney as director, commercial banking.