SAO PAULO, March 31 Odebrecht Óleo & Gás SA, the
offshore oil drilling firm owned by Brazil's Odebrecht SA
, said on Friday that it will make on April 7 an
interest bond payment and that a relevant group of bondholders
agreed to provide the Brazilian firm with temporary cash flow
relief.
The interest payment on the company's 6.75 percent global
note due in October 2022 was due on March 1.
Odebrecht Óleo & Gas, which is commonly known as OOG, was making
use of a so-called 30-day cure period that expired later in the
day to settle the payment.
Reuters reported that the company had authorized the bond's
trustee to make the payment earlier on Friday.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)