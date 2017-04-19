RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 The consortium running Rio de Janeiro's international airport obtained permission from Brazil's government on Wednesday to restructure 4.5 billion reais ($1.43 billion) worth of licensing payments over the next three years, which may pave the way for the entry of a new partner.

In a statement, RIOGaleão said it paid the remaining 919.4 million reais of last year's licensing fee installment that was overdue, and pledged to honor future installments through 2020. The accord will facilitate RIOGaleão's efforts to attract new partners, the statement said.

RIOGaleão is formed by a unit of Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA and Singapore's Changi Airport Group Pte Ltd.

($1 = 3.1404 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Sandra Maler)