June 22 Odebrecht Finance Limited on Thursday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Suisse, Banco Itau, JP Morgan and Santander were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ODEBRECHT FINANCE TRANCHE 1 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 06/26/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.412 FIRST PAY 12/26/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.2 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 356 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 7.125 PCT MATURITY 06/26/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.479 FIRST PAY 12/26/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 7.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/26/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 455.7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS