Oct 23 Odebrecht Finance Ltd, on Monday added $450 million of senior notes to an existing issue in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Construtora Norberto Odebrecht SA. BB Securities, BNP Paribas, Banco Bradesco and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ODEBRECHT FINANCE AMT $450 MLN COUPON 7.125 PCT MATURITY 06/26/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 116.266 FIRST PAY 12/26/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.95 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/01/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 299.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A