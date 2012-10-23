Oct 23 Odebrecht Finance Ltd, on
Monday added $450 million of senior notes to an existing issue
in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
The notes are guaranteed by Construtora Norberto Odebrecht
SA.
BB Securities, BNP Paribas, Banco Bradesco and Citigroup
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: ODEBRECHT FINANCE
AMT $450 MLN COUPON 7.125 PCT MATURITY 06/26/2042
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 116.266 FIRST PAY 12/26/2013
MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.95 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/01/2012
S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 299.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A