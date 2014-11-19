BRIEF-Sasaki Beji to buy shares of Solekia at 3,700 yen/share via ToB
* Says Sasaki Beji to buy shares of Solekia at 3,700 yen per share via takeover bid, up from 2,800 yen per share
Nov 19 Odeon Film AG :
* Says 9-month EBIT improved year on year by approximately 0.7 million euros to 0.1 million euros
* Says 9-month result in the amount of -0.6 million euros (previous year: -0.7 million euros)
* Says expects positive EBIT for FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Sasaki Beji to buy shares of Solekia at 3,700 yen per share via takeover bid, up from 2,800 yen per share
March 22Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co Ltd :
March 22 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd :