July 12 AMC Entertainment Holdings said it would buy London-based Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group from private equity firm Terra Firma in a deal valued at about 921 million pounds ($1.21 billion).

AMC said it would assume 407 million pounds of net debt as a part of the deal.

AMC also said it was committed to its deal to acquire Carmike Cinemas Inc. ($1 = 0.7606 pounds) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)