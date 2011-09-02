LONDON, Sept 2 Odey Asset Management, one of Europe's biggest hedge fund firms with around $7 billion in assets, saw one of its main portfolios fall 13 percent in August, as fund manager Crispin Odey's bullish stance on stocks was hit by tumbling global markets.

The fall in the Odey MAC fund, was confirmed by the London-based firm and which compares with a 7 percent drop in the FTSE 100 index, leaves the fund down around 13 percent so far this year.

"We're still positive on markets," Odey Chief Executive David Stewart told Reuters. "The market's done that so we've done that (fallen)."

"Neuroses on world growth will pass, they were overdone in August. There may be a bit more to come, but looking at monthly (economic) figures is a bit silly."

The drop comes as many equity hedge funds battle falling markets and sharp volatility. Hedge Fund Research's HFRX index shows equity hedge funds fell 5.6 percent in August, taking year-to-date losses to 14.2 percent. (Reporting by Laurence Fletcher, editing by Sinead Cruise)