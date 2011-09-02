Disney revenue falls 3 pct, weighed by ESPN and studio business
Feb 7 Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue fell 3 percent, hurt by a drop in advertising revenue at ESPN and a lack of hit movie releases compared with a year earlier.
LONDON, Sept 2 Odey Asset Management, one of Europe's biggest hedge fund firms with around $7 billion in assets, saw one of its main portfolios fall 13 percent in August, as fund manager Crispin Odey's bullish stance on stocks was hit by tumbling global markets.
The fall in the Odey MAC fund, was confirmed by the London-based firm and which compares with a 7 percent drop in the FTSE 100 index, leaves the fund down around 13 percent so far this year.
"We're still positive on markets," Odey Chief Executive David Stewart told Reuters. "The market's done that so we've done that (fallen)."
"Neuroses on world growth will pass, they were overdone in August. There may be a bit more to come, but looking at monthly (economic) figures is a bit silly."
The drop comes as many equity hedge funds battle falling markets and sharp volatility. Hedge Fund Research's HFRX index shows equity hedge funds fell 5.6 percent in August, taking year-to-date losses to 14.2 percent. (Reporting by Laurence Fletcher, editing by Sinead Cruise)
Feb 7 Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates, reported an 8.1 percent fall in its holiday-quarter sales as a strong dollar eroded the value of sales from markets outside the United States.
* Live cattle finishes higher * Feeder cattle closes firmer By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, Feb 7 Chicago Mercantile Exchange February lean hogs on Tuesday scored a fresh contract high, and deferred months scored new monthly tops, led by brisk wholesale pork demand cash price optimism, said traders. February hogs ended 1.025 cents per lb higher at 72.375 cents, and hit a new contract high of 72.800 cents. April ended 0.950 cent higher at 72.175 cents, its highest lev