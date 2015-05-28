(Adds details)
By Nishant Kumar
LONDON May 28 Billionaire hedge fund manager
Crispin Odey has cut risk and leverage following a stunning 19.3
percent loss in his 3.1 billion euros ($3.4 billion) Odey
European Inc fund in April, a letter to investors seen by
Reuters showed.
Describing the month as "bloody", Odey told clients his
portfolio bet that a weakening Chinese economy would impact the
global economy had been "attacked on all sides", and as a result
he had lost money on his foreign exchange bets, oil and short
positions in emerging markets.
The April loss marked the biggest ever monthly drop for the
fund since its launch in 1992.
"Nobody likes being wrong. Nobody likes looking foolish.
Nobody likes losing money," Odey told clients in the letter.
"In hindsight the tail wind that was the leveraged position
in the US dollar against Emerging Market currencies in
particular, meant that I did not respond quickly enough to the
aggressive QE [quantitative easing] introduced by (European
Central Bank President Mario) Draghi in December of last year
and the effects of the fall in the oil price two months
earlier."
An email to a spokeswoman for Odey Asset Management remained
unanswered.
Odey's European fund was down 18.2 percent through the end
of April this year, after the loss during the month. By
comparison, European hedge funds as measured by industry tracker
Eurekahedge are up 4.7 percent.
The fund manager, who runs the $12.9 billion Odey Asset
Management company, said negative interest rates in Europe had
pushed asset prices higher, creating a bubble that would end
"badly".
"As we can see with the bull market in China, once a bubble
forms it has an internal logic of its own and it will grow until
it has outgrown all of its surroundings," he wrote.
"All of this has meant that the Fund is moving towards being
net long equities."
Odey is among seven hedge fund billionaires in Britain,
according to the Sunday Times Rich List released in April.
($1 = 0.9186 euros)
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop and David
Evans)