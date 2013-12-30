* Rig under construction due to be delivered in Q2 2014
* Hull of rig sank to seabed on Saturday, rig not submerged
* Shares down 2.3 pct
By Ole Petter Skonnord
OSLO, Dec 30 Shares in Norwegian rig company
Odfjell Drilling fell on Monday after a rig it ordered
from Daewoo sank at a shipyard in South Korea on
Saturday, likely delaying its completion.
The rig, intended for use by British oil company BP,
was being built at a shipyard owned by Daewoo Shipbuilding and
Marine Engineering (DSME) off Geoje Island on the south
coast.
The $1.2-billion contract over seven years with BP is the
largest in Odfjell Drilling's 40-year history.
Odfjell Drilling's head of investor relations, Lasse H.
Johannesen, said the rig would probably be delayed but could not
give more details because the firm was waiting for more
information from DSME.
The rig was due to be delivered by the yard in the second
quarter of 2014.
Odfjell Drilling shares fell 2.4 percent at 1136 GMT,
lagging an Oslo benchmark index up 0.5 percent.
A Daewoo spokesman said on Sunday the rig had tilted
slightly due to a problem with a drainpipe at the bottom, which
was being repaired. He described the incident as minor.
The rig was to be used by BP for drilling at the
Schiehallion and Loyal fields off Britain's Shetland Islands,
the British oil company said on its website.
Odfjell Drilling declined to say how long a delay had to be
before BP could cancel its contract with the firm.
"Both our contract with the yard and our contract with BP
have relatively standard conditions attributing responsibility
when it comes to cancellations and delays," said Odfjell
Drilling spokesman Gisle Johanson.