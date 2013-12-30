* Rig under construction due to be delivered in Q2 2014

* Hull of rig sank to seabed on Saturday, rig not submerged

* Shares down 2.3 pct

By Ole Petter Skonnord

OSLO, Dec 30 Shares in Norwegian rig company Odfjell Drilling fell on Monday after a rig it ordered from Daewoo sank at a shipyard in South Korea on Saturday, likely delaying its completion.

The rig, intended for use by British oil company BP, was being built at a shipyard owned by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) off Geoje Island on the south coast.

The $1.2-billion contract over seven years with BP is the largest in Odfjell Drilling's 40-year history.

Odfjell Drilling's head of investor relations, Lasse H. Johannesen, said the rig would probably be delayed but could not give more details because the firm was waiting for more information from DSME.

The rig was due to be delivered by the yard in the second quarter of 2014.

Odfjell Drilling shares fell 2.4 percent at 1136 GMT, lagging an Oslo benchmark index up 0.5 percent.

A Daewoo spokesman said on Sunday the rig had tilted slightly due to a problem with a drainpipe at the bottom, which was being repaired. He described the incident as minor.

The rig was to be used by BP for drilling at the Schiehallion and Loyal fields off Britain's Shetland Islands, the British oil company said on its website.

Odfjell Drilling declined to say how long a delay had to be before BP could cancel its contract with the firm.

"Both our contract with the yard and our contract with BP have relatively standard conditions attributing responsibility when it comes to cancellations and delays," said Odfjell Drilling spokesman Gisle Johanson.