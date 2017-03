OSLO Dec 30 The completion of the Deepsea Aberdeen rig ordered by Odjell Drilling, which sank at a Daewoo shipyard on Saturday while under construction, will likely be delayed, Odjell Drilling told Reuters on Monday.

"The rig was due to be delivered (by the yeard) in the second quarter of 2014 ... There will probably be some delays," said Lasse H. Johannesen, vice-president of of corporate finance and investor relations at Odfjell Drilling.

The rig was to be used by BP to drill wells at oilfields in British waters.