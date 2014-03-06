(Correct company name in headline and text, drops brand names to avoid repetition)

MADRID, March 6 Online travel company eDreams Odigeo is to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in Spain aimed at institutions in which it hopes to raise 50 million euros ($68.70 million) via the subscription of new shares.

In the nine months to December the company took 7.3 million bookings and had recurring core earnings of 88.8 million euros. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz; writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Paul Day and Tom Pfeiffer)