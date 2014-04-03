UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, April 3 Spanish travel firm eDreams Odigeo IPO-ODIG.MC said on Thursday its initial public offering (IPO) had been priced at 10.25 euros per share, giving the company an initial market value of about 1.1 billion euros ($1.51 billion).
The company said it had sold 4.8 million new shares, while existing shareholders, including funds controlled by private equity firms Permira and Ardian and senior management, sold 31.8 million shares.
The group said the shares, listed on the Spanish stock exchange, were expected to start trading on April 8.
($1 = 0.7263 euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett, writing by Sarah White)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources