BHUBANESWAR, India, March 17 India has approved
a proposal from the eastern state of Odisha to allocate a
bauxite deposit with reserves of over 150 million tonnes to the
state mining company, a move likely to help companies like Sesa
Sterlite Ltd that are banking on the raw material to
fire their aluminium smelters in the state.
In a parliament response on Tuesday, junior steel and mines
minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the proposal to allocate the
Karlapat bauxite deposit to Odisha Mining Corp (OMC) had been
approved and conveyed to the state government.
OMC, which has bauxite mining joint ventures with companies
including Vedanta and Hindalco Industries Ltd, last
month scrapped its joint venture with global mining giant Rio
Tinto to focus its efforts on mining
independently.
A senior Sesa Sterlite executive, who did not want to be
named, said the approval would lead to more bauxite availability
within the state which was good news for the aluminium industry
as a whole.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneswar; Writing by Aman
Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)