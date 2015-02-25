BHUBANESWAR/MUMBAI Feb 25 India's state-owned
Odisha Mining Corp has terminated its joint venture with global
mining giant Rio Tinto in the country's eastern
Odisha state, a top company executive told Reuters on Wednesday,
in a bid to focus its efforts on mining independently.
"We had done joint ventures with private companies in the
past... but the progress has not been satisfactory," Managing
Director SN Girish told Reuters.
Rio Tinto holds a 51 percent stake in the joint venture,
which had proposed an integrated iron ore project with a
production capacity of 15 million tonnes a year, Odisha Mining's
website showed.
A Rio Tinto spokesman, however, said the company had not
been advised of any change to its joint venture.
"If changes were proposed, we would need to consider our
position at that time," the London-based spokesman said in an
emailed response.
Odisha Mining has also issued notices to aluminium and
copper producer Hindalco Industries Ltd and miner Sesa
Sterlite Ltd regarding scrapping of its bauxite mining
joint ventures with the two companies, Girish said.
He said the company would take a call on the two ventures
after responses from both the companies.
Sesa Sterlite, part of London-listed miner Vedanta Resources
Plc, and Hindalco did not respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneswar and Aman Shah in
Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)