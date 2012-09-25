Sept 25 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc
said it would delay retrieving millions of ounces of silver from
two shipwrecks in the North Atlantic until next spring due to
weather conditions, sending its stock down 20 percent.
Odyssey, famous for finding the $500 million Black Swan
wreck off Portugal in 2007, posted a loss in the quarter ended
June and had said it expected to recoup its losses from selling
the silver it recovered from the SS Gairsoppa and SS Mantola.
The SS Gairsoppa was a 412-foot steel-hulled cargo ship
torpedoed by a German U-boat during World War Two off the coast
of Ireland. Mantola met the same fate in the same area during
World War One.
The salvage firm has not disclosed the exact location of the
wrecks.
Odyssey, which has already recovered about $44 million in
silver bullion from the Gairsoppa, said it believes the ship
still holds about 1.8 million ounces of insured silver and a
large amount of uninsured silver.
At current prices, the insured silver is worth about $60
million.
The company said it believes there may be 600,000 ounces of
insured silver, worth about $20.4 million, on the SS Mantola.
Shares of the Tampa, Florida-based company were down 20
percent at $2.95 in morning trade on Nasdaq on Tuesday.