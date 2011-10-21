KUALA LUMPUR Oct 21 Malaysia's Pavilion real
estate investment trust's initial public offering will be priced
on Nov 23, IFR reported on Friday.
The institutional offer will open on Nov 11, with pricing
scheduled for Nov 23, while the retail offer will run from Nov
14-21 with listing expected on Dec 7, IFR, a unit of Thomson
Reuters said.
Reuters had earlier reported that the listing would raise
about 700 million ringgit ($223,692,199.533), and valued
Pavilion's assets at between 4-5 billion ringgit.
IFR said banks handling the deal include CIMB, Maybank,
Credit Suisse, Qatar's QNB Capital and Deutsche Bank.
($1 = 3.129 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Min Hun Fong; editing by Liau
Y-Sing)