KUALA LUMPUR Oct 21 Malaysia's Pavilion real estate investment trust's initial public offering will be priced on Nov 23, IFR reported on Friday.

The institutional offer will open on Nov 11, with pricing scheduled for Nov 23, while the retail offer will run from Nov 14-21 with listing expected on Dec 7, IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters said.

Reuters had earlier reported that the listing would raise about 700 million ringgit ($223,692,199.533), and valued Pavilion's assets at between 4-5 billion ringgit.

IFR said banks handling the deal include CIMB, Maybank, Credit Suisse, Qatar's QNB Capital and Deutsche Bank.

