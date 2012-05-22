* Australia to grow 3.1 pct in 2012, 3.7 pct in 2013

* Australia monetary stance accommodative

* New Zealand to grow 1.9 pct this year, 2.8 pct in 2013

PARIS, May 22 Australia's growth rate should rise this year in 2012 and again in 2013 underpinned by the mining investment boom, but a high local dollar and the government's plan to cut spending will weigh on other parts of the economy, the OECD said on Tuesday.

In its semi-annual economic outlook, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development also said it expected New Zealand's economy to also pick up steam, thanks in part to low domestic interest rates and comparatively strong growth in the country's main trading partners, Australia and China.

Australia's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is seen accelerating to around 3.7 percent in 2013 from 3.1 percent in 2012 and 2.2 percent last year, according to the OECD's latest forecasts. It saw headline inflation at 2.8 percent in 2013 versus a tame 1.8 percent this year.

While the OECD's forecast for this year was less optimistic compared with an earlier estimate of 4.0 percent, this year's growth would still be well ahead of those for the United States, Japan and the euro area.

"Sustained by exports and mining-sector investments, growth could speed up to 3 percent in 2012 and 3.75 percent in 2013. Activity will nonetheless remain modest in numerous sectors that are being compelled to make productivity-rising efforts to adjust to the high level of the Australian dollar," the OECD report said.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) downgraded its growth forecast to 3 percent for 2012 and 2.5-3.5 percent for 2013. The central bank saw underlying inflation well contained in its 2-3 percent target band over the next two years.

The RBA also cut interest rates by an aggressive 50 basis points, taking the cash rate to 3.75 percent, the lowest since December 2009. The OECD said Australia's monetary stance is now accommodative and should help support the economy.

The OECD also gave the government's plan to tighten fiscal policy a thumbs-up, saying that "restoring fiscal leeway while macroeconomic conditions are still favourable, and the terms of trade high, is welcome."

Despite the upbeat outlook for Australia, the OECD warned that Europe's sovereign debt crisis, the slowdown in China as well as the structural adjustments currently under way in the domestic economy all posed downside risks.

NEW ZEALAND

The OECD scaled back its forecasts for the New Zealand economy, but said the outlook was for a pick up backed by record low interest rates, a quickening of earthquake reconstruction and strength in trade partners.

The assessment was softer than the previous six-monthly report in November, because of the delay in rebuilding Christchurch, the second biggest city, after last year's deadly earthquake, falling commodity prices and the impact of the high exchange rate.

The government's move to cut spending to rein in budget deficits was seen as another drag on growth.

"The government needs to adhere to its fiscal consolidation plans, given the twin vulnerabilities of rapidly rising public debt and high external debt," the OECD said.

But it said the central bank's move to hold rates at a record low 2.5 percent, probably into next year, was appropriate, given the current economic climate and low inflation.

"Inflation pressures are likely to rise as the unemployment gap closes, requiring the central bank to begin tightening by the start of next year," the OECD said.

It said the labour market was recovering slowly, but growth in disposable income was being curbed as households paid back debt, while businesses were becoming more confident.

A faster rebuild of Christchurch and less household deleveraging "could provide substantial upside to domestic demand," the OECD said.

It said the main external risks to the outlook included the euro zone's debt crisis, volatile commodity prices, and possible slower growth in major trade partners China and Australia.

The OECD trimmed its 2012 growth forecast to 1.9 percent from 2.5 percent in November, and said 2013 should see 2.8 percent growth, fractionally below its previous forecast.

($1 = 1.0146 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Gyles Beckford in Wellington; Editing by Richard Borsuk)