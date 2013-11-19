VIENNA Nov 19 The OECD expects Russia and
central and eastern Europe's economies to advance in 2015 after
a mixed picture next year as the region tries to overcome the
impact of a slump in the euro zone, it said on Tuesday.
The organisation of the world's most developed countries
said that next year Russia had little leeway to cut interest
rates while Hungary should also stay on hold, but Poland should
begin removing its monetary policy stimulus.
It urged Slovenia to move quickly to repair bank balance
sheets and shore up the sector as the most pressing task to
stabilise its economy.
RUSSIA
The OECD again cut its 2013 growth outlook for Russia, to
1.5 percent from the 2.3 percent it forecast in May. It also
reduced its 2014 outlook to 2.3 percent from 3.6 percent, but
saw growth picking up to 2.9 percent in 2015.
Growth should gradually strengthen thanks to infrastructure
spending and investment in the mining sector as the euro area
recovers. Low unemployment should keep consumption growth solid,
it said.
Interest rate cuts would not be appropriate until core
inflation declines more rapidly, while currency depreciation
adds to inflation pressures, it said, adding: "Little space is
available for monetary policy rate cuts in 2013 and 2014."
POLAND
The OECD raised Poland's growth forecasts for this year and
next to 1.4 and 2.7 percent from May's outlook for 0.9 and 2.2
percent, citing rising exports and domestic demand. It saw 2015
growth of 3.3 percent.
Slack in the economy will hold inflation pressure down for
some time before price increases rise to above 2 percent in
2015. "With diminishing spare capacity, the central bank will
need to begin removing monetary stimulus by increasing its
policy rate in 2014," it said.
As growth pick ups and monetary policy remains fairly
accommodative, the government had scope in 2015 to reach
medium-term fiscal consolidation objectives faster than planned.
HUNGARY
The OECD raised its outlook for Hungarian growth to 1.2
percent this year and 2.0 percent next from a previous 0.5 and
1.3 percent. It then sees growth slipping back to 1.7 percent in
2015.
It suggested Budapest could foster lending by allowing
better bank profitability and cleaning up bank balance sheets.
"Since further monetary easing entails risks, notably of
currency depreciation, and domestic demand is already picking
up, the policy rate should stay on hold for now. As economic
slack diminishes and inflation begins to rise, the monetary
stance should start to gradually normalise," it said.
CZECH REPUBLIC
The OECD cut its Czech GDP forecast to -1.5 percent and 1.1
percent for 2013 and 2014, from a previous -1.0 and 1.3 percent.
Growth in 2015 was seen at 2.3 percent.
Growth was expected to gather pace in 2014 as fiscal
consolidation pauses and external demand accelerates, although
unemployment was likely to decrease only marginally.
"Positive growth surprises should be used to halt and
eventually reverse the rising debt-to-GDP ratio. Monetary policy
should remain accommodative as inflation is low and expectations
appear well anchored," the OECD said.
SLOVAKIA
Slovakia's growth forecasts were little changed at 0.8
percent this year and 1.9 percent in 2014, from 0.8 and 2.0
percent respectively, before the economy expands 2.9 percent in
2015.
Growth will strengthen as improved export markets boost
investment and exports, especially in the automotive industry,
the OECD said. But joblessness will weigh on private consumption
growth, and austerity to cut the budget deficit will damp
demand.
"Downside risks are related to the uncertainty concerning
the euro area crisis and the fragility of the recovery of
Slovakia's main export industries," it said.
SLOVENIA
The euro zone country, grappling with big losses in its
largely state-owned banking sector, should see its economy
shrink by 2.3 percent this year and 0.9 percent next year before
swinging back to 0.6 percent growth in 2015.
In May the OECD had seen GDP down 2.3 percent this year and
up 0.1 percent in 2014.
"Repairing bank balance sheets and ensuring recapitalisation
of banks are the most important policy issues for stabilising
the economy," it said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)