PARIS Nov 28 France will need more austerity to hit its deficit target next year as a likely recession drags economic growth well below the government's target, leaving it no scope for stimulus measures without endangering its triple-A rating, the OECD said.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said France's economic growth rate would slump to 0.3 percent next year, missing the government's budget estimate of 1.0 percent, as deteriorating confidence hampered investment and consumer spending.

To meet its target of reducing the deficit from 5.7 percent of GDP this year to 4.5 percent in 2012, the government would need to take additional austerity measures worth 0.4 percent of GDP -- some 8 billion euros -- the OECD said.

Complicating President Nicolas Sarkozy's bid for re-election next year, the OECD said unemployment would climb to 10.4 percent by the end of 2012, with rising long-term joblessness raising the spectre of higher structural unemployment.

In recent weeks, investors' concern has grown over France's deficit and its slowing economic growth, driving the yield premium investors demand to hold its bonds rather than benchmark German bunds to a euro era high of 202 basis points. In absolute terms, the interest rate on France's debt remains well within historical norms.

"Given the steady deterioration of public finances over the past few decades and current market stresses, there is no room for discretionary measures to offset the current economic weakness without endangering the nation's sovereign credit rating," the OECD said in its twice-yearly Economic Outlook.

Sarkozy's government announced this month a package of 65 billion euros of spending cuts and tax hikes over five years, amid concerns that a slowing economy and rising market interest rates could prompt ratings agencies to strip France of its cherished top-notch rating.

Moody's announced in mid-October it was reviewing its stable outlook on France's Aaa rating, citing the potential budgetary strains of supporting French banks and its struggling euro zone partners.

Fitch warned last week that, while France's finances remained consistent with its AAA grade, it had limited room to absorb any new shocks.

France has repeatedly insisted there is no need for further austerity measures for next year as the 2012 budget had a safety buffer of 6 billion euros, allowing it to hold even if growth fell to 0.5 percent -- half the government's forecast.

The OECD noted that April's presidential elections were delaying announcement of detailed measures to meet the 2013 deficit target, but said these should be announced quickly.

"To preserve credibility, the fiscal framework needs to be strengthened," the report said.

Beyond 2013, while higher growth should help reduce the deficit, the OECD estimated structural tightening of at least 0.5 percent of GDP would be necessary to bring debt down at an appropriate pace. It forecast that, at present, France's debt was forecast to climb to 91.3 percent of GDP in 2013, from around 86 percent this year.

It said most of the budget consolidation should come from spending cuts, such as merging administrative departments or limiting the state reimbursement of the least effective medicines and cutting the length of hospital stays.

The OECD said that healthy household balance sheets might trigger a faster recovery if confidence improved.

The OECD urged the implementation of a structural fiscal balance rule, a multi-year budget law enshrined in the constitution and an independent fiscal council.

It also called for the reform of products markets via the reduction of regulated professions, removal of barriers to entry in network industries, and dropping restrictions on retail competition. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Catherine Evans)