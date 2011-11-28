PARIS Nov 28 France will need more
austerity to hit its deficit target next year as a likely
recession drags economic growth well below the government's
target, leaving it no scope for stimulus measures without
endangering its triple-A rating, the OECD said.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
said France's economic growth rate would slump to 0.3 percent
next year, missing the government's budget estimate of 1.0
percent, as deteriorating confidence hampered investment and
consumer spending.
To meet its target of reducing the deficit from 5.7 percent
of GDP this year to 4.5 percent in 2012, the government would
need to take additional austerity measures worth 0.4 percent of
GDP -- some 8 billion euros -- the OECD said.
Complicating President Nicolas Sarkozy's bid for re-election
next year, the OECD said unemployment would climb to 10.4
percent by the end of 2012, with rising long-term joblessness
raising the spectre of higher structural unemployment.
In recent weeks, investors' concern has grown over France's
deficit and its slowing economic growth, driving the yield
premium investors demand to hold its bonds rather than benchmark
German bunds to a euro era high of 202 basis points. In absolute
terms, the interest rate on France's debt remains well within
historical norms.
"Given the steady deterioration of public finances over the
past few decades and current market stresses, there is no room
for discretionary measures to offset the current economic
weakness without endangering the nation's sovereign credit
rating," the OECD said in its twice-yearly Economic Outlook.
Sarkozy's government announced this month a package of 65
billion euros of spending cuts and tax hikes over five years,
amid concerns that a slowing economy and rising market interest
rates could prompt ratings agencies to strip France of its
cherished top-notch rating.
Moody's announced in mid-October it was reviewing its stable
outlook on France's Aaa rating, citing the potential budgetary
strains of supporting French banks and its struggling euro zone
partners.
Fitch warned last week that, while France's finances
remained consistent with its AAA grade, it had limited room to
absorb any new shocks.
France has repeatedly insisted there is no need for further
austerity measures for next year as the 2012 budget had a safety
buffer of 6 billion euros, allowing it to hold even if growth
fell to 0.5 percent -- half the government's forecast.
The OECD noted that April's presidential elections were
delaying announcement of detailed measures to meet the 2013
deficit target, but said these should be announced quickly.
"To preserve credibility, the fiscal framework needs to be
strengthened," the report said.
Beyond 2013, while higher growth should help reduce the
deficit, the OECD estimated structural tightening of at least
0.5 percent of GDP would be necessary to bring debt down at an
appropriate pace. It forecast that, at present, France's debt
was forecast to climb to 91.3 percent of GDP in 2013, from
around 86 percent this year.
It said most of the budget consolidation should come from
spending cuts, such as merging administrative departments or
limiting the state reimbursement of the least effective
medicines and cutting the length of hospital stays.
The OECD said that healthy household balance sheets might
trigger a faster recovery if confidence improved.
The OECD urged the implementation of a structural fiscal
balance rule, a multi-year budget law enshrined in the
constitution and an independent fiscal council.
It also called for the reform of products markets via the
reduction of regulated professions, removal of barriers to entry
in network industries, and dropping restrictions on retail
competition.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Catherine Evans)