BERLIN Nov 19 Germany's high current account
surplus, which the United States has blamed for hampering the
global economy, may fall below the key 6 percent level in 2015,
the OECD said on Tuesday.
Germany has had a current account surplus in excess of 6
percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) - a level that
triggers concern among it European Union partners - since 2007,
meaning it exports far more than it imports from the rest of the
world.
But the Paris-based think tank said Germany's surplus could
slip to around 5.5 percent of GDP in 2015, bringing it back
within the range the EU deems acceptable.
Last week the European Commission, which considers a current
account surplus larger than 6 percent as one of a number of
warning signs, started investigating Germany's surplus to see if
it implies serious imbalances in the economy.
The OECD said wage rises and low unemployment should prop up
consumption growth and boost confidence in the euro zone's
recovery while low interest rates would likely increase spending
on investment, all of which would help shift the economy towards
a model more based on domestic demand.
"Overall these factors should result in some welcome
rebalancing of the economy towards domestic demand," it said in
its Economic Outlook report.
Germany could also do its bit to help rebalance the global
economy and boost growth by implementing structural reforms to
liberalise professional services, make it easier for women to
work full-time and make tertiary education more accessible, the
OECD said.
Pier Carlo Padoan, OECD chief economist, told Reuters
under-investment in Germany was one of the main causes of the
country's current account surplus.
"More investment would be good for Germany in terms of
growth but also in terms of demand. Higher investment would
address the current account surplus," he said, adding that this
could be achieved by liberalising the services sector and
improving policies that support innovation.
"This would go in the long-term interests of Germany to have
a stronger economy. We certainly do not argue for a less
competitive Germany."
In September Germany's surplus reached 19.7 billion euros
($27 billion)- more than 8 percent of last year's economic
output - and was the biggest in the world, beating even China.
