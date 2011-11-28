* World growth seen slowing to 3.4 pct in 2012
* OECD slashes forecasts for all major economies
* Euro zone in mild recession, up to ECB to act
* U.S. risks recession if fiscal cuts not agreed
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Nov 28 The global economic recovery
is running out of steam, leaving the euro zone stuck in a mild
recession and the United States at risk of following suit, the
OECD said on Monday, sharply cutting its forecasts.
The threat of even more devastating downturns looms if the
euro zone does not get to grips with its debt crisis and U.S.
lawmakers fail to agree a spending-reduction plan, the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development warned.
In the absence of decisive action from euro zone leaders,
the European Central Bank (ECB) alone has the power to contain
the bloc's crisis, the Paris-based OECD said. In the United
States, however, the Federal Reserve had little ammunition left.
While solid growth in big emerging economies would provide a
boost, slumping global trade would drag on Chinese output, the
OECD said.
Its twice-yearly Economic Outlook forecast world growth
would slow to 3.4 percent in 2012 from 3.8 percent this year.
That marks a sharp fall from its previous outlook in May,
when the OECD estimated the world economy would grow 4.2 percent
this year and 4.6 percent in 2012.
Struggling to contain an unprecedented debt crisis, the euro
zone has already entered a recession and will eke out growth of
only 0.2 percent in 2012, the OECD said, slashing its forecast
from 2.0 percent in May.
CENTRAL BANKERS TO THE RESCUE?
The OECD said many key questions about the euro zone's
response to the debt crisis remain unresolved, raising doubts
about even the bloc's most solid economies, as demonstrated by
Germany's difficulties placing bonds with investors last week.
"What we see now is contagion rising and hitting probably
Germany as well," OECD chief economist Pier Carlo Padoan told
Reuters in an interview.
"So the first thing, the absolute priority, is to stop that
and in the immediate the only actor that can do that is the
ECB," he added, urging the central bank to commit to a creating
a cap on government bond yields as a way of calming the crisis.
With the Federal Reserve already flooding the financial
system with liquidity, the U.S. central bank has even less room
to act if the world's biggest economy hits a downturn. That
prospect was made all the more real by the failure of Congress
to agree a deficit-reduction plan, without which deep spending
cuts would be triggered.
"The resulting fiscal tightening, which would come
automatically, would in our view likely generate a recession in
the United States," Padoan said.
Provided that the Congress does reach an agreement, then the
U.S economy is set to grow 1.7 percent in 2011 and 2.0 percent
in 2012, down from May forecasts of 2.6 percent and 3.1 percent
respectively.
With world trade growth projected to slow to 4.8 percent in
2012 from 6.7 percent this year, even China would not be spared
a sharp slowdown, the OECD said.
It forecast that growth in the emerging Asian economic power
would slow to 8.5 percent in 2012 from 9.3 percent in 2011.
Slower global trade and confidence knocked by the euro
zone's debt crisis could trip up Germany, which the OECD
estimated would grow only 0.6 percent in 2012 after a 3.0
percent expansion in 2011. Europe's biggest economy has probably
entered a shallow recession at the end of the year, the OECD
said.
In a rare bright spot, the Japanese economy was seen
rebounding sharply after this year's earthquake and tsunami to
achieve growth of 2.0 percent in 2012 following a contraction of
0.3 percent in 2011.
