* Slowdown easing in China, Japan, United States
* Still no end in sight for euro zone slump
PARIS Dec 12 All major economies are
losing momentum, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development said on Monday, with activity across the think
tank's member countries at its weakest in two years.
While no respite is in sight for euro zone countries, the
end of the slowdown may be getting closer for Canada, China,
Russia, Japan and the United States, according to a
forward-looking indicator from the OECD.
The Paris-based organisation's October composite leading
indicator for its member states fell to its lowest level since
November 2009, easing to 100.1 from 100.4 in September, barely
staying above its long-term average of 100.
"Composite leading indicators (CLIs) ... point to a slowdown
in economic activity in all major economies, but with some
variation in the strength of the slowdown across countries," the
OECD said in statement.
OECD economist Gyorgy Gyomai, who heads the unit in charge
of CLIs, said a slowing pace of decline in Canada, China,
Russia, Japan and the United States was a positive sign and
contrasted with ongoing weakness in the euro zone.
"We have really mild indications that for the these
countries the downward trend may be breaking," he told Reuters.
The Group of Seven's CLI fell to 100.2 from 100.5 while the
reading for the euro zone dropped to 98.5 from 99.2, slipping
further from its long-term average of 100.
The OECD said last month in its twice-yearly economic
outlook that the euro zone's debt crisis had become the biggest
threat to the world economy and warned that the bloc's break-up
could no longer be ruled out.
Slashing its estimates across the board, the organisation
forecast world growth of 3.4 percent in 2012, but projected that
the euro zone was already in recession and would eke out growth
of only 0.2 percent next year.
The CLI for OECD countries hit its most recent peak in March
and has been steadily declining since then as the global
economic recovery petered out.
The October CLIs for the United States declined to 100.9
from 101.0 while Japan fell to 101.3 from 101.6, both holding
above their long-term averages of 100.
Among major emerging market economies, China's CLI slipped
marginally to 100.2 from 100.3, India's fell to 93.1 from 93.9
and Brazil's to 94.2 from 94.7.
