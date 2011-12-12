* Slowdown easing in China, Japan, United States

* Still no end in sight for euro zone slump (Adds details, quotes, background)

PARIS Dec 12 All major economies are losing momentum, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Monday, with activity across the think tank's member countries at its weakest in two years.

While no respite is in sight for euro zone countries, the end of the slowdown may be getting closer for Canada, China, Russia, Japan and the United States, according to a forward-looking indicator from the OECD.

The Paris-based organisation's October composite leading indicator for its member states fell to its lowest level since November 2009, easing to 100.1 from 100.4 in September, barely staying above its long-term average of 100.

"Composite leading indicators (CLIs) ... point to a slowdown in economic activity in all major economies, but with some variation in the strength of the slowdown across countries," the OECD said in statement.

OECD economist Gyorgy Gyomai, who heads the unit in charge of CLIs, said a slowing pace of decline in Canada, China, Russia, Japan and the United States was a positive sign and contrasted with ongoing weakness in the euro zone.

"We have really mild indications that for the these countries the downward trend may be breaking," he told Reuters.

The Group of Seven's CLI fell to 100.2 from 100.5 while the reading for the euro zone dropped to 98.5 from 99.2, slipping further from its long-term average of 100.

The OECD said last month in its twice-yearly economic outlook that the euro zone's debt crisis had become the biggest threat to the world economy and warned that the bloc's break-up could no longer be ruled out.

Slashing its estimates across the board, the organisation forecast world growth of 3.4 percent in 2012, but projected that the euro zone was already in recession and would eke out growth of only 0.2 percent next year.

The CLI for OECD countries hit its most recent peak in March and has been steadily declining since then as the global economic recovery petered out.

The October CLIs for the United States declined to 100.9 from 101.0 while Japan fell to 101.3 from 101.6, both holding above their long-term averages of 100.

Among major emerging market economies, China's CLI slipped marginally to 100.2 from 100.3, India's fell to 93.1 from 93.9 and Brazil's to 94.2 from 94.7. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)