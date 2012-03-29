* Annualised G7 growth seen at 1.9 pct in Q1, Q2
* No rush for central banks to start tightening
(Adds quotes, graphic)
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, March 29 Euro zone nations are falling
far behind the United States and Canada as a fragile recovery
takes root in advanced economies, the OECD said on Thursday,
advising central banks to keep easy money flowing so the rebound
does not prove short-lived.
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development forecast that the Group of Seven advanced economies
were on course for average annualised growth of 1.9 percent in
both the first and second quarters although rates varied widely.
"There is a recovery which is firming with respect to past
numbers. But it is clearly coming at different speeds, with
North America and the United States growing faster and the euro
area still in a weak spot," OECD chief economist Pier Carlo
Padoan told journalists.
An improving U.S. labour market would help the world's
biggest economy grow 2.9 percent in the first quarter on the
same basis, and 2.8 percent in the second quarter, the OECD
said.
Its latest predictions were contained in a brief report in
which it gives quarterly estimates for a handful of countries
ahead of a fuller publication in May.
As unemployment fell in the United States, confidence was
firming, particularly among households, while easy financial
conditions were helping them rebuild their strained budgets, the
OECD said.
"Monetary policy needs to be supportive in the medium term
to allow this process to continue," Padoan said.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic of OECD estimates: link.reuters.com/jyd47s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
EURO ZONE STILL UNDER THREAT
With the euro zone creeping out of a sovereign debt crisis,
the recovery would be weakest there, with the economies of
France and Italy in contraction in the first quarter and Germany
eking out growth of only 0.1 percent.
Grappling with weak industrial production and fragile
household confidence, Italy would be mired in recession as its
economy contracted an annualised 1.6 percent in the first
quarter and 0.1 percent in the second quarter, the organisation
estimated.
"This is going to be a delicate period over the next
quarters," Padoan said, noting that Italian and Spanish bond
yields had begun creeping higher again. "We have to be careful
and ready to support the situation."
OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria called on Tuesday for
euro zone nations to ramp up the size of their rescue fund,
judging that the debt crisis was not over with banks still weak,
debt still rising and fiscal targets far from assured.
Outside the euro zone, Britain's economy was seen
contracting an annualised 0.4 percent in the first quarter
before posting growth of 0.5 percent in the following quarter.
In light of the still shaky nature of the recovery, the OECD
said that central banks should be prepared to keep interest
rates low and maintain other crisis measures "for a considerable
time to come".
"In the euro area one might even argue there is some policy
space in the interest rate which could be used given inflation
is not a source of concern if activity slows down," Padoan said.
"In the UK one might argue in favour of additional easing,"
Padoan said, adding that the outlook was still too uncertain for
most countries to begin setting a time frame for winding down
crisis measures.
With their balance sheets loaded up to record levels, the
European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve are facing
growing calls to consider unwinding the unconventional measures
they have adopted in the last three years to stave off financial
meltdowns.
Among risks to the overall outlook, the OECD estimated
surging oil prices, which have risen 15 percent since the start
of the year, would add a quarter of a percentage point to
inflation in developed countries and knock 0.1-0.2 percent off
growth on average over the next year.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Additional reporting by Stella
Dawson in Washington; Editing by Hugh Lawson)