* OECD trims U.S. growth, raises French and German outlooks
* Slowing emerging economies seen weighing on global growth
* Fed's tapering plans appropriate, ECB told to stay alert
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Sept 3 Led by firm U.S. growth, the
outlook is gradually improving for advanced economies while even
crisis-weary Europe is at last joining the recovery, the OECD
said on Tuesday.
Nonetheless, a slowdown in many emerging economies meant
that global growth would remain sluggish, the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development said.
"The bottom line is that advanced economies are growing more
and emerging economies are growing less," OECD chief economist
Pier Carlo Padoan told Reuters.
Among major economies, the United States would lead the
recovery with growth this year of 1.7 percent, the think tank
said, trimming its estimate from a May forecast of 1.9 percent.
Boosted by massive monetary stimulus from the central bank,
Japan was seen on course for growth this year of 1.6 percent,
unchanged from the OECD's May forecast.
Meanwhile Europe, which has been a drag on growth in recent
years as it struggled with its debt crisis, at last offered good
news with recoveries underway in France and Germany prompting
the OECD to raise its forecasts for them.
France was seen on course for growth of 0.3 percent this
year, up from a contraction of 0.3 percent in the OECD's May
forecast, while Germany, Europe's biggest economy, was set to
grow 0.7 percent, up from 0.4 percent previously.
Outside the euro zone, Britain was seen growing 1.5 percent,
raised sharply from a forecast of 0.8 percent in May.
Though major developed economies are picking up, a slowdown
in many emerging countries was likely to weigh on broader global
growth, the OECD said.
China was the exception among emerging economies, with its
growth forecast to accelerate over the course of the year and
achieve a rate of 7.4 percent this year.
With the U.S. economy on track to keep growing at steady
clip, the OECD said it was appropriate for the Federal Reserve
to start slowing bond purchases, the main measure in the central
bank's exceptionally monetary easing policies.
The Fed signalled in May that it was contemplating slowing
the pace of the purchases, which have been the flagship measure
for reviving the world's biggest economy since the 2008-2009
financial crisis.
In the euro area, the OECD said the ECB should keep the
possibility of an interest rate cut on the table in case the
recovery there peters out.
With Italy's economy forecast to contract 1.8 percent this
year, Padoan said that the debt-laden economies of southern
Europe still needed loose monetary policies there.