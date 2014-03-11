PARIS, March 11 Following are updated forecasts from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for growth in the world's main developed economies in the first and second quarters of 2014. The GDP forecasts are for annualised, quarter-on-quarter growth and are based on GDP releases and high-frequency indicators published up to March 10. Data are seasonally and in some cases also working-day adjusted. Because the estimates are on an annualised, quarter-on-quarter basis, they do not compare with the OECD's latest annual GDP forecasts dating from November. The OECD said the second quarter forecasts for the United States, Japan and Canada had not been updated from its November Economic Outlook because of one-off factors that its model could not incorporate.* 2013 Q3 2013 Q4 2014 Q1 2014 Q2 United States 4.1 2.4 1.7 * Japan 0.9 0.7 4.8 * Germany 1.3 1.5 3.7 2.5 France -0.2 1.2 0.7 1.0 Italy -0.1 0.5 0.7 0.1 Britain 3.4 2.9 3.3 3.3 Canada 2.7 2.9 0.5 * G7 2.8 2.0 2.2 2.0 Euro area 3** 0.5 1.2 1.9 1.4 ** Weighted average of Germany, France and Italy. The report is available at: www.oecd.org/economy/economicoutlook.htm