PARIS, April 8 The growth outlook for advanced
economies has stabilised at long-term trend levels but is
deteriorating for most major emerging market countries, the OECD
said on Tuesday.
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development said its leading indicator covering 33 member
countries was at 100.7 in February, flagging steady economic
growth for the third month in a row.
The euro area showed a "positive change in momentum", the
OECD said, with its reading edging up to 101.1 from 101.0. The
outlook had brightened for Germany and Italy in particular,
while France's reading was stable.
The OECD said growth in the United States was around its
long-term trend level although the reading for the world's
biggest economy eased slightly to 100.5 from 100.6 in January.
Japan's outlook was stable, with its reading unchanged for
the third month in a row at 101.2, though the OECD said the
indicator may not fully capture the impact of an increase this
month in value-added sales tax.
Outside the OECD group of countries, Russia was seen losing
growth momentum with its reading falling to 99.4 from 99.6.
Investment outflows following Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's
Crimea region last month are widely expected to drag on the
economy.
Below-trend growth was also seen in India and Brazil, while
the reading for China, the biggest emerging economy, which has
been seen at risk of a sharper-than-expected slowdown, was
stable and in line with its long term trend.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Evans)