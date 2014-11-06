* Global growth seen at 3.3 pct in 2014, 3.7 pct in 2015
* ECB urged to launch QE easing, buy government bonds
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Nov 6 The global economy is only
gradually picking up momentum as stagnation in the euro zone and
growing weakness in some big emerging economies weighs on the
U.S.-led recovery, the OECD said on Thursday.
With the euro zone a stubborn weak spot in the global
economy, the OECD called on the European Central Bank to live up
to a promise "to do what ever it takes" to revive its economy
and begin purchasing government bonds.
The ECB holds its latest policy-setting meeting on Thursday.
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development updated its outlook ahead of a summit next week in
Australia of leaders from the Group of 20 economic powers. It is
to provide a more complete outlook and analysis on Nov. 25.
Marginally trimming estimates dating from May, the OECD
forecast that the world economic growth would accelerate from
growth of 3.3 percent this year to 3.7 percent next year and 3.9
percent in 2016.
"The global economy is continuing to run in low gear," the
OECD's new chief economist, Catherine Mann of the United States,
told Reuters in an interview.
"Even though we are looking at global growth to increase up
to 3.9 percent by the end of 2016, that still leaves us about a
half a percentage point below our historical experience."
The OECD forecast the U.S. economy would see growth speed up
from 2.2 percent this year to 3.1 percent next year as an
improving job market gives private spending a boost.
Firming U.S. growth warranted a gradual increase in the
Federal Reserve's interest rates from the middle of next year,
the OECD said, warning however that hikes could trigger
turbulence in emerging markets.
ECB EASING
The improving U.S. outlook contrasted sharply with the euro
zone, which was forecast to see growth of only 0.8 percent
before accelerating to 1.1 percent next year despite a slower
pace of belt-tightening in many countries.
With the euro area at risk of a "prolonged period of
stagnation", the OECD called on the ECB to launch a full-scale
U.S.-style quantitative easing drive.
Though ECB chief Mario Draghi has promised to do whatever it
takes to stabilise the euro zone economy, the ECB has so far
stopped short of buying government bonds as the U.S. Federal
Reserve did and the Bank of Japan is doing amid internal
tensions over how to ease policy.
"The strategy of purchasing sovereign bonds is a challenge
with the structure and rules governing the ECB's approach," Mann
said in an interview. "But if you are going to say you need to
do whatever it takes we need to think about that."
Turning to Japan, the OECD said the Bank of Japan should
push ahead with its exceptional monetary stimulus, which was
stepped up last week, until the central bank gets inflation
higher on a permanent basis.
With ultra-loose monetary policy seen weakening the yen and
thus boosting exports, the OECD forecast the Japanese economy
would accelerate from growth of 0.9 percent this year to 1.1
percent next year.
Amid reports a planned sales tax hike next year may get
postponed, Mann recommended sticking to plan as it would
encourage consumers to bring forward spending.
Among major emerging economies, the OECD estimated China's
growth would slow from 7.3 percent this year to 7.1 percent in
2015 as it rebalances towards more service-sector focused growth
from an export-dominated economy.
But the outlook diverged widely among big emerging economies
that have driven growth until recently with commodity-focused
countries suffering as oil and other raw material prices fall.
Brazil's economy was seen eking out growth of only 0.3
percent this year before accelerating to 1.5 percent in 2015,
while growth in Russia's sanctions-hit economy was expected to
fall from 0.7 percent to zero in 2015.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)