PARIS Nov 25 The global economy will gradually
improve over the next two years but Japan will grow less than
previously expected while the euro zone struggles with
stagnation and an increased deflation risk, the OECD said on
Tuesday.
There will be marked divergences among countries both in
terms of growth and monetary policy, leading to volatility in
debt and foreign exchange markets, the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development said.
The United States and Britain will grow more strongly then
the euro zone and Japan and, among emerging countries, India,
Indonesia and South Africa are set to recover steadily. Russia's
economy is set to stagnate next year and China's will soften,
the think-tank said in its bi-annual economic outlook.
Overall, the global economy is set to grow by 3.3 percent
this year, 3.7 percent in 2015 and 3.9 percent in 2016, the OECD
said, confirming forecasts published before the G20's summit
earlier this month.
While most estimates remained unchanged, Japan's forecast
was more than halved for 2014 and cut to 0.8 percent for next
year after it unexpectedly fell into recession in the third
quarter. But the OECD still expects Japan to recover as
corporate profits remain high and a weak yen will help exports.
A bigger worry for the Paris-based think-tank is the euro
area, which it said "may have fallen into a persistent
stagnation trap".
"The euro area is at risk of deflation if growth stagnates
or if inflation expectations fall further," it said.
Its inflation forecasts of 0.6 percent for the euro area
next year and 1.0 percent for 2016 are slightly more pessimistic
than the EU's own forecasts and far from the European Central
Bank's target of just below 2 percent.
MONETARY STIMULUS
The OECD therefore reiterated its call for the ECB to embark
on quantitative easing in the euro zone.
"Further monetary stimulus could involve more purchases of
asset-backed securities and covered bonds, and also purchases of
government bonds, possibly via a weighted basket of euro area
countries, and investment-grade corporate bonds," it said.
The OECD said that below-target budget plans put forward by
France and Italy, which are expecting the EU's verdict on their
policies by the end of the week, are "appropriate" to help boost
growth.
In the United States growth is projected to gain more
momentum and remain above trend, the OECD said, reaching 3.1
percent next year.
Britain's economic growth looks set to slow slightly to 2.7
percent next year, the OECD said - above the long-run average
but just below the 2.9 percent forecast by the Bank of England
earlier this month. Continued weak productivity remained a major
risk.
The BoE should start to raise interest rates in the middle
of 2015 to stop inflation picking up too much, the OECD added, a
few months earlier than implied by the BoE's recent economic
outlook.
Growth in China is projected to soften a bit, the OECD said.
"Stimulus measures taken this year continue to support output
growth, but property market activity remains weak," it added.
The think-tank has calculated that a gradual 10 percent
depreciation of the euro and the yen against the dollar over the
next two years could potentially raise growth in the euro area
and Japan by around 0.2 percentage point next year and twice as
much the following year.
While geopolitical tensions over Ukraine and the Middle East
have grown, this has had little impact on commodities markets so
far but the risk remains, the OECD said.
(Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo, David Milliken
in London, Sarah White in Madrid, George Georgiopoulos in
Athens; Editing by Alexandria Sage/Ruth Pitchford)