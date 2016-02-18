* OECD cuts 2016 world GDP growth forecast to 3.0 pct
* Sees slower than expected growth in U.S., Europe
* Urges world leaders to act, boost investment
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Feb 18 The OECD poured cold water on any
lingering hopes of a pick-up in global economic growth this year
on Thursday, slashing its forecasts for the United States,
Europe and Brazil and urging world leaders to act collectively
to strengthen demand.
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development, a think tank funded by wealthy countries, cut its
2016 global growth forecast to 3.0 percent in its interim
economic outlook, from the 3.3 percent it forecast in November.
That would mean global growth this year would be no higher
than in 2015, itself the slowest pace in the past five years.
Trade, investment and wage growth remained too weak, the
OECD said, urging world leaders to deploy all policy levers to
stimulate growth urgently.
"Monetary policy cannot work alone," it said. "A stronger
collective policy response is needed to strengthen demand," it
added, urging countries with room for fiscal expansion to raise
public investment in infrastructure projects.
The United States and Germany suffered the biggest
downgrades among major developed economies, with the OECD
slashing its 2016 forecast by half a percentage point for both
countries to 2.0 percent and 1.3 percent respectively.
The OECD now expects U.S. and euro zone growth to slow from
the previous year, to 1.4 percent for the latter, and to pick up
only marginally in 2017 to 2.2 percent and 1.7 percent
respectively.
The OECD left its forecasts for Chinese growth unchanged for
the next two years, but still expects growth to slow to 6.5
percent in 2016 and 6.2 percent in 2017.
In the euro zone, the positive effect of lower oil prices on
activity has been less than expected, the OECD said, while very
low interest rates and a weaker euro had yet to lead to
sustained stronger investment.
Across the Atlantic, U.S. growth slowed in the second half
of last year under the weight of a stronger dollar which dragged
on exports, and the impact of lower oil prices on the country's
large oil and gas industry.
Among the largest emerging economies, Brazil was seen as a
major victims of falling commodity prices, with a recession
expected to be deeper than feared at -4.0 percent this year.
In a rare bright spot, the OECD raised its 2016 forecast for
India's growth by 0.1 percentage points to 7.4 percent.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas and John
Stonestreet)