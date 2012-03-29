PARIS, March 29 Following are updated forecasts
from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
for first and second quarter growth in gross domestic product in
the world's main developed economies.
The GDP forecasts are for annualised, quarter-on-quarter
growth and are based on GDP releases and high-frequency
indicators published by March 28, 2012. Data are seasonally and
in some cases also working-day adjusted. Figures in brackets
show the associated standard error ranges.
GDP growth (annualised q/q)
10Q4 11Q1 11Q2 11Q3 11Q4 12Q1 12Q2
United States 2.3 0.4 1.3 1.8 3.0 2.9 2.8
Japan -0.6 -7.0 -1.3 7.1 -0.8 3.4 1.4
Euro 3* 1.5 3.6 0.8 1.2 -0.8 -0.4 0.9
Germany 1.9 5.5 1.1 2.3 -0.7 0.1 1.5
France 1.6 3.5 -0.1 1.3 0.6 -0.2 0.9
Italy 0.7 0.5 1.2 -0.7 -2.6 -1.6 -0.1
UK -2.0 1.0 -0.2 2.3 -1.2 -0.4 0.5
Canada 3.1 3.7 -0.6 4.2 1.8 2.5 2.5
G7 1.4 0.2 0.6 2.6 1.1 1.9 1.9
* The weighted average of the three largest countries in the
euro area (Germany, France and Italy)
